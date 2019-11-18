Edmunds inspires Bills with Saturday pep talk

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 17: Tremaine Edmunds #49 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a tackle against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lorenzo Alexander says he’s been tutoring Tremaine Edmunds on how to be a leader.

That includes advice on when and how to talk to the rest of the team, despite being younger than almost everyone at just 21 years old.

Edmunds didn’t need any mentoring Saturday. Alexander said the middle linebacker took it upon himself to address the team.

Clearly, it had an effect.

“It’s just what I was feeling in the moment. I know those guys got trust in me man so me being a leader, I wanted to take my leadership a step forward,” Edmunds said.

He would not go into detail on the message, but Alexander said it was about beating the teams they were supposed to beat without leaving any doubt.

That’s exactly what the Bills did Sunday in Miami.

“Ears perk up when he talks because he doesn’t say much, so when he speaks, it means something,” Alexander said. “He was just challenging us to take that next step in our progression as a football team as not just being good, we need to be dominant.”

Alexander thinks the pregame speech was a sign of Edmunds’ growth. It’s the kind of growth Micah Hyde has been talking about since the summer.

Along with Jordan Poyer, Hyde and Edmunds are the primary signal callers on the defense. It’s allowed the two veteran safeties to know Edmunds much more than the rest of the team.

They know Edmunds can be vocal, even if he’s more of a lead by example guy. Now, everybody else knows, too.

“I think it was good that a lot of guys on offense heard him speak and they opened their eyes,” Edmunds said. “He’s a competitor man. He got in front of everyone, really got out of his comfort zone and really spoke his mind. It was good to hear.”

“He pumped us,” Dion Dawkins said. “Just to see a kid with a special talent and a special ability to lead come out there… we felt him yesterday and his words. We came out there and executed for him.”

“It’s been in me. I wanted to express it to my teammates. I wanted them to know,” Edmunds said. “They responded well and I can’t thank them enough.”

Edmunds said there was no particular reason why he chose this time to send a message. It was, apparently, exactly what the Bills needed to hear.

“That’s what leaders do,” he said. “They know when it’s time to step up.”