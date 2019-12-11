Edmunds family battle a “dream come true”

PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WROC) — Sunday in Pittsburgh, it’ll be Edmunds vs. Edmunds… and Edmunds.

Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds takes on his two brothers–Trey and Terrell–who both play for the Steelers. Three NFL brothers in the same game hasn’t happened since 1927, when the Duluth Eskimos were home to the three Rooney brothers (not related to the Rooney family that owns the Steelers. That would be too bonkers).

It’ll also be a first for the Edmunds family. They haven’t gone against each other in anything outside the driveway.

“It’s been a life long dream of ours,” Tremaine said. “Just being at this stage, playing on prime time in front of my brothers, what more could you ask for? What more could you ask for our family?”

Terrell Edmunds was a first round pick for Pittsburgh in the same draft with Tremaine. They are the first pair of brothers to go in the same NFL first round. Trey was an undrafted free agent who originally signed with the Saints in 2017.

He was cut by the Saints and added by the Steelers in 2018. Trey spent most of last year on the Pittsburgh practice squad. He started this year there, too, but was elevated to the active roster in October and has played in eight games.

All those journeys will collide at Heinz Field Sunday night.

“You think about it and you dream about it, but you don’t ever know if it’s actually going to happen,” Trey said. “Now, that we’re a couple days from it, we’re excited. Emotions are going to be everywhere.”

“We just talked about it when we were younger that we were all going to be in the NFL,” Terrell said. “We were like, ‘what if two of us were on the same team?’ Now that Trey and I are on the same team, we accomplished that. Now, we’re all going to be on the same field together. It’s going to be crazy.”

The brothers talk constantly throughout the season and have been excited for this game, but haven’t thrown any trash talk out yet. It may happen later in the week.

Most of what’s going on inside the heads of the Edmunds brothers seems to be only the routine of pro football and the awe of this unique family experience.

“It’s really no other way you could really want it,” Tremaine said. “Just us being in the NFL, it’s a dream come true for all of us. This is a moment that we’re going to cherish, that we’re always going to remember.”

Tremaine said having two NFL caliber brothers was a valuable experience. Whenever there was a a time one of the brothers did not want to do something, there was always another one that made sure it got done.

“Everyone, I think, just needs someone to push them to that next level,” Tremaine said. “I think that’s one thing we all did good with each other. We always pushed each other no matter what it was, even outside of being on the field or outside of sports. We pushed each other to be better men, just everything. I can’t thank them enough.”

Tremaine and Trey will not only be on the field at the same time, their positions as linebacker and fullback make it fairly likely they go head to head at some point during the game.

Both smiled wide at the thought and talked about how unbelievable it will be. Both also said they plan to do exactly what they are supposed to do.

“When that whistle blows, it’s all competition at that point. It’s love, but it’s still competition,” Trey said. “Everyone wants to win. Everyone wants to go out there and make plays. The best man’s going to win at the end of the day.”

Tremaine’s father, Farrell Edmunds, was a pretty good NFL tight end in his own right. He played seven NFL seasons, including five with Dan Marino and the Dolphins.

Terrell says there’s a busload of family coming to the game that will number more than 30. Mom and dad handled the tickets so the brothers can just concentrate on football.

Otherwise, the Edmunds’ parents have been pretty laid back about the whole family battle on Sunday.

“They both told us just to go out there and ball out. So, that’s what we’re gonna do,” Tremaine said.

Trey said it should be a good day for the family.

No matter what, they’re going to win.