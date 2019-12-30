Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback arrested on domestic battery

File-This is a 2019 photo of Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins NFL football team. Howard has been arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance. Davie police said in an arrest report that the woman was injured as the couple argued over the purchase of a purse. The report says Howard pushed her against a mirror in the hallway of their bedroom and let her go. She fell to the floor, landing on his crutches. (AP Photo/File)

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl cornerback Xavier Howard has been arrested on a domestic battery charge following an argument with his fiance.

Police in Davie, Florida, said in an arrest report that the woman was injured as the couple argued over the purchase of a purse.

The report says Howard pushed her against a mirror in the hallway of their bedroom and let her go.

She fell to the floor, landing on his crutches.

Howard spent much of the 2019 season injured reserved due to a knee injury.

He did not travel with the team to New England for Sunday’s game.