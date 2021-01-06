Diggs does not practice Wednesday; says he’s ‘fine’

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs (14) warms up prior to the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday Oct. 19, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Stefon Diggs did not practice on Wednesday. It was the Bills’ first full workout of the week in preparation for their playoff opener against the Colts.

Diggs was listed as a limited participant in practice on Tuesday due to an oblique injury. However, the Tuesday practice was only a walkthrough and all players on the injury report had their participation projected.

None of that means Diggs won’t be on the field Saturday. In fact, Diggs seemed exceptionally certain Wednesday all was right with him physically.

“I’m cool. No major issues. Don’t believe everything you read,” Diggs said. When a reporter pointed out that the injury was a part of the Bills’ official injury report and must be believed, Diggs said he was “messing”.



“I’m all right, though. Thanks for asking,” Diggs said.

Neither Diggs nor Sean McDermott would say if Diggs suffered his injury during Sunday’s game against the Dolphins or outside of a game. Both did confirm it was an injury that occurred recently.

The fact that Diggs even spoke to media on Wednesday supports the belief that he will play this weekend. Injured players rarely speak to the media. It happens even less often in the Covid era when reporters are not allowed inside a team locker room. If anything, it’s a bit surprising that Diggs was made available for a media Zoom after not practicing.

Cole Beasley also did not practice on Wednesday. He is nursing a knee injury suffered against the Patriots in week 16. The Bills held practice inside on Wednesday. By league rule, no media are allowed to view an indoor practice due to increased Covid safety protocols.

Diggs did provide some optimism for Beasley’s status to play Saturday by saying, “Hopefully, all my guys are out there.”

When it comes to his own status, Diggs has more than hope. He has confidence.

The Bills do have one more full practice day on Thursday.