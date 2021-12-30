Devin Singletary has ‘raised his level of play’ down the stretch for the Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 09: Devin Singletary #26 of the Buffalo Bills shakes off Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Bills Stadium on January 09, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

Throughout the course of the season, the Bills have been looking for production and for someone to step up from the running back room. Over the last three weeks, it appears Devin Singletary has stepped up and taken his game to another level.

Singletary has averaged nearly 90 total yards from scrimmage over his last three outings. He’s also scored in each of the last two games.

Sean McDermott said his play very early against the Patriots where Singletary bulled his way to a first down was one of his highlights of the season. Headed down the stretch, the third year pro out of Florida Atlantic has taken over the role as the number one back.

“It’s clear he’s raised his game and he’s raised his level of play to a standard we’ve been looking for,” Sean McDermott said. “At the same time, I think he’s challenged everybody on the offense with his level of play and his consistency. He played bigger. He’s not a real big guy, but he plays bigger and he gives tremendous effort and I think he inspires people by that.”

Josh Allen said that regardless if Singletary has the ball or not, he is rushing downfield trying to find work. Whether it’s blocking someone, following the ball or picking a teammate up after the play.

“He just does everything the right way,” Allen said. “We’ve got a lot of guys on this team that do that and you can’t just be so happy with they have success and Motor is definitely one of those guys.”

Allen added that effort first down catch against the Patriots was a play that set the tone for the Bills in their win over New England.

“It was a signature statement,” McDermott said.