Cowboys offense will be the Bills defense’s toughest test yet

Shutting down the Cowboys offense will be the Bills hardest task on Thursday afternoon in Dallas.

Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper are obviously huge threats, but the Cowboys have five different receivers with at least thirty catches. The defense is going to have to have their eyes everywhere in order to keep points off the board.

“We need to be stopping the run, that’s our number one thing,” said Micah Hyde. “It doesn’t matter who the back is, you stop the run and try to make them one-dimensional.”

Dak Prescott’s play making ability has not gone unnoticed either.

“He has more control over that offense,” said Jordan Poyer. “I think he’s able to do a lot more things based on whatever he sees and he’s able to change the plays.”

The short week is something Jordan Phillips believes is the Bills greatest gift, while Hyde feels as though the strategy and planning could have been more in depth.

Either way, the Bills defense will be the difference between a win and a loss on Thursday.

“It’s going to be physical,” said Phillips. “It’s going to be about who gives in first.”