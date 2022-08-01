Thad Brown and Carl Jones discuss how Isaiah McKenzie may have flipped the battle at slot receiver from four-headed monster to finished in a little more than a week. And why it’ll be different for him this year, if he lands the job, in a full time role (0:00-4:00).

Ed Oliver just destroyed at practice. He explained why Von Miller isn’t “Super Bowl winning Von” to him (6:15-8:05).

Plus, another good day for Kaiir Elam and another rough-ish day for the offense, especially Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs (4:00-6:15).

A Christian Benford sighting (13:40-15:00) and a Dion Dawkins… touchdown? (8:05-9:40)

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo joins the pod to explain how Von Miller puts the Bills over the top and course, his turkey burger experience. (9:40-13:40)