The final day of Bills Camp at St. John Fisher was punctuated by what appeared a Kaiir Elam regression to a tactic that angered Stefon Diggs.

Thad Brown and Carl Jones can explain all that happened in a wild sequence that ended up with Diggs upset on the wrong sideline.

There was also a notable injury at camp on the final day. Plus, Sean McDermott pulling a practical jokes and we name our top performer of camp this year, based off the final Turkey Burger leaderboard.