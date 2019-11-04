Bills tired of apologizing for wins

In every one of the Bills six wins this year, their lead has been eight points or less at some point in the fourth quarter.

Not once have the Bills been able to cruise through an entire fourth quarter with more than a one score lead. Consider that the six Buffalo wins have come against teams with a combined record of 9-41 and that stat becomes a concern.

Bills fans were certainly hoping for more on Sunday against 1-7 Washington, but the team hung on at 17-9 until a late Devin Singletary touchdown.

Micah Hyde sensed the questions coming about the “quality” of another Bills win against a lackluster opponent. He’s tired of it.

“I’m done apologizing for ugly wins,” Hyde said. “It’s a win. We’re 6-2. This time last year, we were 2-6.”

Lorenzo Alexander said he echoed Hyde’s statement about not being sorry.

“I’m not going to apologize for winning a game. At the end of the day, that what it’s about. However you can get them,” he said. “Obviously, you want to always play better. As you play better teams and you play better teams, there are certain things you can’t do to yourself if you want to be able to make a run.”

The Bills were pretty good at preventing self inflicted wounds. They were only penalized twice for 20 yards. Even though Josh Allen fumbled the ball twice, neither was lost and Buffalo finished with no turnovers.

“The goal at the end of day is to win. We did enough to win today so we played well,” Cole Beasley said. “6-2 halfway through is not a bad spot to be in. We still got a lot of season left though. 6-2 can go either way.”

Alexander said he’s been on teams that started 6-2 and still missed the playoffs. However, he pointed out that the Bills are in a good spot. They’re confident and healthy. Whatever mistakes they make in failing to close teams out early, it still hasn’t cost them a win.

“It’s always better to learn while winning than losing,” Alexander said.

Even if Bills fans are on the edge of their seat for the fourth quarter every week.