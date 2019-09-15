Bills take 14 point lead to 2nd half

Pregame
Bills looking to go 2-0 in MetLife Stadium. Would be the first 2-0 start in team history with both games on the road (only 5th time in team history first two games scheduled were on the road).
Tyler Kroft is still out for the Bills. Taron Johnson and Andre Roberts were declared out on Friday.
Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is out for the Giants, further depleting their already thin receiver crew.
1st Q
Giants steamroll down the field on their opening drive. They needed five plays. All runs. Saquon Barkley walks in for a 27 yard TD. He had 55 yards in total.
The Bills did not allow a 20 yard play all last week against the Jets. They gave up two on the first drive today.
After a pair of 3 and outs, Josh Allen leads the Bills on a 10-play, 75 yard TD drive. Allen runs it in from the six. He also converted a 3rd and 4 thanks to a nice catch by Cole Beasley. A 26 yard catch by Isaiah McKenzie was the big play.
2nd Q
Bills convert two third and longs and take the lead on a Devin Singletary TD run. It’s the first score of the rookie’s career.
Drive was 11 plays for 70 yards. Allen opened the drive with a sick throw on the run to Dawson Knox for 18. The Bills QB is playing pretty well so far.
The lead grows to 21-7 after a 98 yard drive from the Bills. They are just torching this Giants D and looking impressive doing it. Took only 7 plays.
Allen hit a 51-yard completion to Cole Beasley when the Giants totally lost the coverage. Allen is over 200 yards with still six minutes left in the first half.
Isaiah McKenzie got a cheapy TD “catch” after running in front of Allen in the shotgun on a jet sweep like play.
Giants put together their first drive since the opening possession. A long screen pass to Barkley gets them into field goal range.
However, on third and 10, Micah Hyde drills Bennie Fowler to break up catch that would have given the Giants 1st and goal. Then a 48 yard field goal is missed. Bills retain the 21-7 lead.
After a long Giants punt return, Ed Oliver deflects a pass and it bounces into the arms of Trent Murphy. The Bills D makes two huge plays to preserve the 14 point lead at the half.