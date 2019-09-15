Bills take 14 point lead to 2nd half

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Pregame

Bills looking to go 2-0 in MetLife Stadium. Would be the first 2-0 start in team history with both games on the road (only 5th time in team history first two games scheduled were on the road).

Tyler Kroft is still out for the Bills. Taron Johnson and Andre Roberts were declared out on Friday.

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard is out for the Giants, further depleting their already thin receiver crew.

1st Q

Giants steamroll down the field on their opening drive. They needed five plays. All runs. Saquon Barkley walks in for a 27 yard TD. He had 55 yards in total.

The Bills did not allow a 20 yard play all last week against the Jets. They gave up two on the first drive today.

After a pair of 3 and outs, Josh Allen leads the Bills on a 10-play, 75 yard TD drive. Allen runs it in from the six. He also converted a 3rd and 4 thanks to a nice catch by Cole Beasley. A 26 yard catch by Isaiah McKenzie was the big play.

Very solid drive to answer for Bills.

Josh Allen using arms and legs. A Hauska PAT from being tied.

Like the adjustment to go trips and take some Giants players out of the box. Freed the run game up a bit. — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 15, 2019

2nd Q

Bills convert two third and longs and take the lead on a Devin Singletary TD run. It’s the first score of the rookie’s career.

Drive was 11 plays for 70 yards. Allen opened the drive with a sick throw on the run to Dawson Knox for 18. The Bills QB is playing pretty well so far.

Giants defense is very not good.

Josh Allen and the Bills are making them pay and making it look pretty easy. — Thad (@thadbrown7) September 15, 2019

The lead grows to 21-7 after a 98 yard drive from the Bills. They are just torching this Giants D and looking impressive doing it. Took only 7 plays.

Allen hit a 51-yard completion to Cole Beasley when the Giants totally lost the coverage. Allen is over 200 yards with still six minutes left in the first half.

With 206 passing yards on the day, Josh Allen has surpassed 200+ yards passing in seven consecutive games–the longest streak by a Bills QB since Jim Kelly in 1992. pic.twitter.com/4Yrqzquryd — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) September 15, 2019

Isaiah McKenzie got a cheapy TD “catch” after running in front of Allen in the shotgun on a jet sweep like play.

Giants put together their first drive since the opening possession. A long screen pass to Barkley gets them into field goal range.

However, on third and 10, Micah Hyde drills Bennie Fowler to break up catch that would have given the Giants 1st and goal. Then a 48 yard field goal is missed. Bills retain the 21-7 lead.

After a long Giants punt return, Ed Oliver deflects a pass and it bounces into the arms of Trent Murphy. The Bills D makes two huge plays to preserve the 14 point lead at the half.