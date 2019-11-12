Bills-Pats flexed to Saturday

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speak at midfield after an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Buffalo Bills brace for Tom Brady and the Patriots to make their annual visit to town in what’s been an AFC East rivalry heavily weighted in New England’s favor for the past 20 years. The new-look Bills hope this weekend might be different in a matchup of two 3-0 teams.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The Bills total of 2019 national TV games doubled on Tuesday.

The NFL announced that Buffalo’s rematch with the Patriots will happen on Saturday, December 21st. Kickoff will be 4:30pm.

The Buffalo-New England game was one of five slated for a possible week 16 Saturday date. The Bills’ quick start and the lackluster appeal of most other games on the list made this move seem likely weeks ago.

Houston will face Tampa Bay to open the Saturday slate at 1 p.m. The Bills and Pats are next with an NFC West showdown between the Rams and 49ers closing the day of pro football at 8:20 p.m.

All three games will air only on NFL Network, except in each team’s home market.

Detroit at Denver and Oakland at the Chargers were the two games not selected for Saturday play. Both will kickoff at 4:05pm on Sunday the 22nd.