Bills have reason to be “scared of” Deshaun Watson, Texans offense

The Texans have plenty of attractive options at their skill positions.

They have maybe football’s best receiver in DeAndre Hopkins. They might also have the best group of supporting receivers in the league.

Will Fuller is a question mark to play Saturday because of a groin injury. He did practice on Tuesday and the reports from Houston are leaning positively on his status. Along with Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee, the Texans have weapons in a lot of places.

Toss in a quarterback like Deshaun Watson who can extend plays and it creates a pretty unique challenge for the Bills defense.

“I have faith in our guys,” Lorenzo Alexander said. “Obviously, we have one of the better back ends in the league, if not the best. We’ve got to have great rush lanes and try to corral Watson. I think his biggest attribute is his strength. Guys going in there trying to sack him and he’s shrugging guys off.”

“These are the type of games where you see him giving his body for the team, jumping over people, jumping into touchdowns, (he) don’t care,” Jordan Phillips said. “He’s so competitive, he’s reckless. That’s what you have to be scared of.”

The Bills did good work against Watson, despite a 20-13 loss to the Texans last season. They sacked him seven times and forced him into two interceptions. It was only one of three games that Watson passed for less than 20 yards. Overall, it was probably his worst statistical game of the year.

“We’re gonna have to try to keep him in the pocket and get him down. I think that’s why we had success last year with him,” Alexander said. “Also, when he was able to get out of the pocket, we had guys flying around in his face to maybe speed him up a little bit.”

The Texans offense isn’t great, but it is above average and that’s better than most of the offenses Buffalo has faced this year. The Bills played ten of 16 games against teams who ranked in the bottom half of the league in yards and points scored. Nine teams ended the season ranked 22nd or worse.

“I feel like if we rely on our fundamentals and everyone just doing what we need to be doing, I think we’ll be solid,” Taron Johnson said.

“We know what we gotta do to stop those guys. It starts up front,” Shaq Lawson said. “Whoever controls the line of scrimmage will win this ballgame.”

Shaq knows both Watson and Hopkins well. He played with both in college at Clemson and even grew up knowing Hopkins. He called Watson “the best quarterback in the league”.

“Having an opportunity to go against both of those guys, it’s a great feeling,” Lawson said.

One thing Taron Johnson said about playing against a quarterback who can keep plays alive is to keep your eyes in the right place. In man to man defense, that means keeping your eyes on your receiver.

In zone, the rules are just slightly different. “Find the man in your zone and plaster on to him,” he said.