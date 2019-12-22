Bills have reached final step

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, passes under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Trent Murphy (93) in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

The Bills have nothing left to prove.

There are no messages left to send. There are no statements left to make. The Bills have shown everything the football world needs to see.

They can hang with the best teams in the NFL. They can do it at your place or theirs.

They have a defense that can dominate and suffocate and force turnovers and make a quarterback’s day miserable.

They have an offense that can change games with one play.

They have a quarterback that isn’t afraid of the fourth quarter spotlight.

These aren’t recent developments. These are things the Bills have been doing all season long.

They aren’t a perfect team, but neither is anyone else. The Bills have flaws that will likely prevent them from winning a Super Bowl. Again, it’s a trait that 30 of 31 other teams will share in six weeks.

It would be nice if Josh Allen and the offense didn’t wait for the fourth quarter to show up. The defense is superb, but it still allowed 24 points to both the teams (Baltimore and New England) likely to have an AFC bye (That may be less a failing in the defense and more a fact of life in football circa 2019).

They didn’t get the win this week in New England. The defense had a bad day and Tom Brady had a GOAT-like good one. Both things happen.

None of it means the Bills can’t win a game like that. They will go into the playoffs as a sleeper contender and a team that no one wants to face.

That’s one pretty damn big leap from a quiet 6-10 season last year or from the team mired in a 17-year playoff drought two seasons ago.

There is still growing to do for young players like Allen or Devin Singletary or Tremaine Edmunds. There are still areas on the roster where change and improvement courtesy Brandon Beane would make a difference.

But, there is only one thing left for the Bills to do. One step to take. One way the Bills can show they are better.

Win the games that decide divisions. Win playoff games.

Finish the job.