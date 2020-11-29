Bills Game Blog: Bills vs. Chargers

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills passes the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at Bills Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Bills are hosting the Chargers on a flat our gorgeous day in Orchard Park for late November.

Buffalo won the toss. They deferred to the second half. Chargers will receive the opening kick.

1st Quarter

First flag is on Bills opening kickoff. Illegal formation #44. 5 yards and re kick.

Chargers go three and out on their first possession. Edmunds, White and AJ Klein making plays.

Allen deep to Diggs flag on the play. Pass interference. Ball on the five yard line. 47 yard penalty.

Moss to the 2 yards line. 3 yard carry.

Allen to Knox for the TD. 7-0 Bills after scoring on their opening drive.

Chargers driving. Ball at the Bills 21 yard line.

Chargers on the board with a Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen TD. 5 yard pass. 7-6 Bills after a failed Chargers xtra point.

Josh Allen met in the backfield on a QB rush. Joey Bosa with the 4 yard loss . Bills punt.

Chargers go three and out. 3:32 left in the 1st qtr. 7-6 Bills.

Bosa gets to Allen for a sack. 3 yard loss.

End of the first qtr Bills 7 Chargers 6. Chargers at their own 28 yard line to start the second.

2nd quarter

Bills defense holds to force a Chargers punt. Bills ball at their own 24 yard line. Bills first possession of the 2nd qtr.

Great screen to singletary. 14 yards. First down Buffalo.

Devin Singletary gets 21 yards on a run.

Bills trick play. Cole Beasley takes a pitch from Allen and Beasley finds Gabriel Davis for the TD. 21 yard pass. Bills 14 Chargers 6.

Justin Herbert missed on a few passes. Chargers punt to the Bills. First down at the Bills 14 yard line. 7:31 left in the half. Bills 14 Chargers 6.

Bills challenging the call on the field of a Allen fumble. Looks like the arm was moving forward. If it stands Bills have the ball back at their 4 yard line.

Allen fumble is over turned to an incomplete pass. Bills win the challenge.

Allen with a 14 yard pass. Add a personal foul to the Chargers for roughing the passer. 15 yards to the end of the play. Bills ball at the Chargers 30.

Zack Moss moves the chains to the 26 for a first down.

Allen gains 11 yards on a run.

Allen comes of the field after a run for 2 yd loss. looks like he got twisted up. He is walking on sideline.

Allen back on field.

That Bills drive had a lot going on. 4th and 21 . Ends with a Tyler Bass 45 yard field goal. Bills 17 Chargers 6.

Bills defense holds the Chargers 2 minute drive. They go to the half 17-6 Bills .