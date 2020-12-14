Bills Game Blog: Steelers force first turnover with INT of Josh Allen in scoreless game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills enters the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Bills host the Steelers in a monster AFC matchup. A Buffalo win could give them a real shot at a two seed in the AFC and keep faint top seed hopes alive. It would certainly stamp the Bills as a legit AFC Super Bowl contender.

A pretty quiet weather night. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but the high winds from during the day should die down. Very little precipitation is expected, if any at all.

The Bills won the toss and elected to defer. Pittsburgh will get the ball first.

1st Quarter

Former Bills receiver Ray-Ray McCloud took the opening kick from six yards deep in his end zone and could not even return it to the ten yard line. The first Steelers pass was dropped (an ongoing problem in Pittsburgh) and they quickly go three and out.

The Bills committed a holding penalty on the Pittsburgh punt and took the ball for the first time at their own 33. Josh Allen sandwiches a pair of incompletions around a six yard run and the Bills punt it back just as quickly.

Steelers manage a first down on their first snap, but a second (already!) drop on third and seven kills the drive. Another punt heads back to Buffalo.

The Bills get a first down, but the next throw is tipped at the line. On the throw after that, Cam Heyward got his hand on Allen’s arm and disrupted the follow through. The pass was woefully underthrown and Mike Hilton made the interception. It was a deep attempt, so the play works as a short punt and Pittsburgh will take over on their own 27 yard line. Mitch Morse injured his left arm on the interception, but should be able to return.

Another three and out for Pittsburgh off the turnover. Two runs for three yards and a Tre White pass knock down at the line of scrimmage to kill the drive. Buffalo will start their third straight possession between their 31 and 33 yard line.

With Mitch Morse on the bench, the Bills run twice and then a throw to a tightly covered Gabriel Davis is knocked down. We are at five punts and two first downs in a “thriller”.

The Steelers actually get two first downs (really!) and cross midfield. No points for that, however. Jerry Hughes gets pressure on a third down and forces a throwaway. After the game’s sixth punt, Buffalo will start on their own 15.