Bills flexed to Sunday Night Football for week 15 in Pittsburgh

The Bills will get another chance on prime time.

The NFL and NBC announced during the Sunday Night Football broadcast between the Patriots and Texans that the Bills have been flexed to a Sunday night game of their own.

On December 15th, the Bills will play at Pittsburgh on national TV. The game had been scheduled for 1pm. Kickoff will now be at 8:20pm.

This change gives Buffalo three national television appearances in 2019: at Dallas on Thanksgiving, at New England for week 16 and the Steelers game.

It will be the Bills’ first Sunday Night appearance since November of 2007, when Buffalo was crushed 56-10 by the Patriots team that became the first to post a 16-0 regular season record. It’s also only the second time Buffalo has played the Sunday night game since it became the league’s most promoted and valued broadcast for each weekend.

The originally scheduled Sunday night game was Vikings at Chargers. However, the Chargers lost on Sunday and fell to 4-8. That was far too unattractive for the NFL’s spotlight game.

The change in schedule now gives the Bills three national TV games in four weeks.