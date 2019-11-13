Bills crazy good healthy thanks to the people AND the toys

For the second game in a row, the Bills came out injury free. Barring something happening in practice, they will go into a second straight game with zero players even questionable.

This isn’t week 1. It’s week 11.

The brand spanking new training facility helps, but the Bills have been among the top five teams in avoiding injuries since Sean McDermott got to Buffalo.

It’s not just the toys. It’s the people.

“The biggest thing is passion and commitment. I think our owners are the best. I think the people they employ love what they do. They care about keeping guys healthy and they’re motivated. They bring the juice and passion every day,” Trent Murphy. “One, it makes it easy to work with those people when it’s a long season. Two, they find a way to keep guys on the field.”

The team facility may have plenty of bells and whistles, but it won’t make much of a difference if the players aren’t there to use them. Micah Hyde says that’s not the case.

“It’s the mindset of these players. You gotta be available each and every game to have an opportunity to go out there and play,” Hyde said. “I think that’s the type of guys that Sean brings in. Guys who wanna play and are willing to play and will do everything they can to get on that football field.”

The Bills do use plenty of technology to stay healthy. There is a beeper sized device players often wear under their pads to monitor workload. There are recovery “binders”, hot tubs and the training rooms are second to none.

“This organization has really put a premium on our resources. Workouts are as specific to the individual as possible,” Lorenzo Alexander said. “When you have that type of detailed care, most of the time you’re going to be healthy more often than not.”

“We have everything you could need,” Star Lotulelei said. “So we have no excuse.”

And (knock on wood)… no injuries either.