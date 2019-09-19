Bills can’t wait to see their fans Sunday

For the first time in team history, the Bills will play their home opener with a record of 2-0.

The players have been talking all week about what that will be. “I’m was getting chills last night just thinking about Sunday,” Jordan Poyer said.

He’s not the only one.

Micah Hyde was asked the thing he’s looking forward to most from the crowd on Sunday, he immediately had an answer.

“Third downs. I swear I’m getting goosebumps just talking about it right now,” Hyde said. “It’s third and long, They need a first down, obviously, and the crowd is getting loud. I can’t wait. “

Sunday won’t be Cole Beasley’s first game at New Era Field, but it will be his first game with the Bills. He’s looking forward to seeing what the “good side” feels like.

Most of the Bills rookies have played in big stadiums before five figure crowds before. It still doesn’t prepare them for the Orchard Park experience.

“A lot of the rookies are asking me what to expect and I tell them, ‘don’t worry about bringing the juice. The juice will be there on Sunday. You just worry about playing football’,” Jerry Hughes said.

Lee Smith is back in Buffalo after spending four seasons with the Bills from 2011-2015. He’s looking forward to having his 11 year old son see him play in Buffalo.

He’s also excited to share the experience with his “little brothers” in the tight end room: rookies Dawson Knox and Tommy Sweeney.

“A home opener, being undefeated, in Buffalo is really special,” Smith said. “I don’t really care where you came from or where you played college ball or what you’ve been a part of, this is going to be a really special game. ”

“I’ve heard this is a whole different atmosphere, a whole different level,” said Knox. Excitement’s probably an understatement for us.”

This is only the fifth time in team history that the home opener comes in week three and the first where the Bills are bringing back a pair of wins. They know it’ll make a difference.

“A lot of the guys in this locker room, as soon as we won that game last week, we were already jumping into this week saying we can’t to play in front of our home crowd,” Hyde said.

“I know the fans are probably going to be pumped up for it. Tables are probably going to be broken left and right. It’s going to be fun,” Poyer said. “The energy is going to be amazing. We just want to continue to prepare and put on a show for our fans this weekend.”

Beasley says he’s also amped up for a game, but if the crowd can provide a little more energy, he’ll welcome it. Most guys know how to ride the wave of a raucous home crowd without wiping out.

However, it is a concern. If you ride the wave too long, “you can tire yourself out pretty quickly.” Hyde said.

No way any of the players want to tap out before the game is over. The only thing more crazy than Bills fans watching a 2-0 Buffalo team is fans watching a team that’s 3-0.