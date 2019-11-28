Bills balance excitement of primetime exposure with preparation

Almost every player in the Bills locker room spent their childhood Thanksgivings enjoying a traditional meal with family and watching football. This year, they get to live that childhood dream in AT&T Stadium.

“Growing up as a kid I watched this game, eating a plate of mac and cheese and wings and stuff like that,” said Dion Dawkins. “It’ll be a cool experience and I can check this off in my book.”

Josh Allen has almost forty people he used to share those traditions with accompanying him to Dallas for his first Thanksgiving day game.

“I remember growing up, waking up on Thursday, going and eating and watching these games all day,” said Allen. “I know there are people out here who are going to be doing the same thing.”

Despite all of the excitement, the veterans are trying to remind the team Thursday’s game is a must-win for the 8-3 Bills.

“It’s nice to finally get some exposure I guess, maybe, but it’s the same thing,” said Jordan Phillips ” It’s hard showing the world about the Buffalo Bills. We’re going to go out there and compete.”

A short week is not stopping players and coaches for preparing a solid game plan against a tough Cowboys team.

“We’re just making sure we’re crossing our T’s and dotting our I’s,” said Pat DiMarco. “We really just have to go out there and execute.”

