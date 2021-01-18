Rochester Regional sports medicine doctor breaks down Mahomes concussion

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is helped off the field by teammate Mike Remmers, right, after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend.

That game might go on without last year’s Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, who suffered a concussion in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

It was third down in the third quarter when the Kansas City Chiefs ran an option quarterback Patrick Mahomes took off and the play ended with an awkward tackle, a hit to the head, and Mahomes slow to get up.

“Then you see him kind of stumble, so you think, yeah, he’s probably a little loopy at that point,” said Dr. Daniel Day, sports physician at Rochester Regional Health. Day saw the play and said Mahomes is now in the NFL concussion protocol that averages from five to seven days. It starts with an initial evaluation.

“It’s more going to be about how your exam is, how they are presenting, and what they are finding on the exam,” Day said.

After a base evaluation, step two is light exercise, then football specific work, training drills, and lastly a full return to practice.

“We took him out. He’s doing great right now, which is a real positive,” said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. “As we looked at this, [he] passed all the deals that he needed to pass, so we’ll see where it goes from here.”

It ends with an independent neurologist not associated with the Chiefs, or any team. That allows for an unbiased return to play. As for Mahomes:

“In these scenarios I would suspect he’d be on the field on Sunday,” said Day.

According to CBS Sports, rumors are the injury may have had more to do with Mahomes’ neck. If that is the case, Mahomes may cruise through concussion protocol. He was tweeting after the game, responding directly to the man who tackled him.

All good brother! 💪🏽 https://t.co/ORwLG6eFTV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 17, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs are required to give practice reports Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. That is when we may learn what Mahomes’ status is heading into the AFC showdown against the Bills.