Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage had been there since October 2019, no federal crimes committed

by: Jordan Highsmith

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — After a careful investigation, U.S. Attorney Jay Town and the FBI report the noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage had been there since October 2019.

U.S. Attorney Town and FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp, Jr. conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, they concluded that no federal crime was committed.

The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week.  The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019.  Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week, the statement said.

In conclusion of the investigation, the statement says, “The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.”

NASCAR released the following statement:

NASCAR Statement

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.

– NASCAR

