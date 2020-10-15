Newsfeed Now: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett; Dogs training to detect COVID-19

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.
(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The Senate Judiciary Committee is taking the first steps towards approving Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Thursday as the last day of confirmation hearings begin.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Other stories in today’s show:
COVID SCARE: Joe Biden’s presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
SEC & COVID-19: Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban and Athletic Director Greg Byrne have tested positive for the coronavirus.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
DOG DETECTORS: Heather Junqeira’s horse farm outside Sarasota, Florida is filled with dozens of basset hound and beagle puppies. The dogs are adorable – but they are not pets. They’re being raised to do an important job during the pandemic.
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
SPIRIT DAY: Two parents at an Arkansas school are working to make sure their children don’t feel alone for a school ‘spirit day.’
For the full story: CLICK HERE.
Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.