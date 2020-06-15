Newsfeed Now: Violent protests in Atlanta; Wrong order leads to violence at Sonic

Breaking News
Police investigating fatal crash in Irondequoit
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Federal civil rights law protects gay, lesbian and trangender workers, the Supreme Court ruled Monday.

FILE – In this Friday, June 26, 2015 file photo, people gather in Lafayette Park to see the White House illuminated with rainbow colors in commemoration of the Supreme Court’s ruling to legalize same-sex marriage in Washington. The Trump administration Friday, June 12, 2020, finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era protections for transgender people against sex discrimination in health care. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Other stories in today’s show:

VIOLENT WEEKEND: Atlanta police on Sunday quickly released body-camera and other footage that captured the shooting death of a black man by a white officer who was swiftly fired — moves that policing experts said could help defuse anti-racism protests that were reignited by the shooting. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri joins the conversation.

TRUMP BOAT RALLY: Trump supporters in Florida were celebrating the president’s birthday Sunday with caravans, flotillas and parades throughout his adopted home state.

Courtesy: Kelly Berven

WRONG ORDER ATTACK: Oklahoma police are looking for two people who allegedly became so enraged after getting the wrong order at a Sonic drive-thru that one shattered the glass front door. KFOR’s Peyton Yager reports.

Del City police are searching for two individuals who allegedly caused a disturbance at a Sonic Drive-In in Del City.

BECOMING FAMILY: It’s the 1-year anniversary of when a South Carolina deputy pulled over a speeding driver and saved a newborn’s life. The officer has now become part of the family.

