Newsfeed Now: South Africa variant detected in US, 4-year-old Va. boy finds new friend

(NEXSTAR) – A team of scientists and public health experts assembled by President Joe Biden will brief the public on the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts Friday, just one day after a new variant was identified in the U.S.

The White House COVID-19 Response Team, which includes top infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci and Biden’s pandemic response coordinator Jeff Zients, will hold a briefing at 11 a.m. EST.

Other stories in today’s show:

FIRE CAPTAIN ACCUSED OF USING PARAMEDIC TO STEAL COVID-19 VACCINES: A disgraced fire captain resigned and turned himself in to authorities in connection to coronavirus vaccine thefts at Polk County Fire Rescue Wednesday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said PCFR Captain Anthony Damiano stole syringes of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for his elderly mother and caused a PCFR paramedic to falsify official documents to pull it off.

Paramedic Josh Colon was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in falsifying vaccine screening and consent forms to help Damiano steal the vaccine.

DRIVERS STUCK IN SNOW GET SOON-TO-EXPIRE VACCINES: Six lucky Oregon drivers got a dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday while stranded in the snow.

Josephine County Public Health held a vaccine clinic at Illinois Valley High School and had six leftover doses because the intended recipients got stuck on their way to the clinic. The vaccines were about to expire, so officials decided to give them out.

BIDEN’S $1.9T COVID RELIEF PLAN: Democrats on Capitol Hill are gearing up to advance President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, regardless of whether Republicans are on board.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said her party could pass the plan as soon as next week, saying families and businesses in need can’t wait.

Democrats and Republicans continue mostly information negotiations to find a plan that might gain widespread support in both the U.S. House and Senate.

Still, the majority of Republicans are balking at the price tag and say provisions in the plan as it stands now are flawed.

MORE TAX CHANGES COMING: Tax season is starting late this year, and there are a number of changes to the tax laws in addition to stimulus checks and the continuous spread of COVID-19.

4-YEAR-OLD BOY FINDS NEW FRIEND: A photo of a four-year-old Virginia boy smiling next to a baby deer is nothing short of ‘adeerable.’

The boy’s mother, Stephanie Brown, says she was stunned on the front porch to see her son with his new furry friend.

Young Dominic became an animal whisperer–the pajamas with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer possibly attracted the small creature.

