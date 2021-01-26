Newsfeed Now: Senators to be sworn in for impeachment, 40-year-old message in a bottle discovered in lake

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The House presented the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Monday, as the trial of former President Donald Trump comes closer.

All 100 senators will be sworn in, to act as the trial’s jury; a trial expected to begin in just two weeks.

Other stories in today’s show:

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS RUNNING FOR ARK. GOVERNOR: It was never a matter of “if” former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders would enter Arkansas’s Gubernatorial race but “when” she would do so.

On Monday Huckabee Sanders made her official announcement as a candidate for Governor of Arkansas.

Former President Trump released a statement endorsing his former Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Governor of Arkansas.

OFF BY ONE NUMBER: A third grade Sullivan, Missouri girl has been swamped by phone calls from people in Arizona wanting a COVID vaccine.

Eight-year-old Sophia Garcia and her family moved from Arizona to Sullivan several years ago. She got a hand-me-down iPhone. It still has the Arizona number. That’s where the problem begins.

Sophia’s phone has been ringing like crazy for the past week.

12-YEAR-OLD TRACK STAR GOES VIRAL: A 12-year-old track star is showing off her speed in a TikTok video that has gone viral, racking up millions of views.

8News learned that the social media sensation has ties to Central Virginia. Jaiya Patillo is a middle school student now, but as a baby, she took her first steps in Petersburg. Jaiya’s mother was born and raised in the city and her grandparents still reside there in 2021.

The viral video shows the Junior Olympian on a treadmill sprinting at 17 miles per hour, which took social media by storm.

ONE-ROOM SCHOOLHOUSE RENOVATED INTO HOME: A former one-room schoolhouse renovated into a house has hit the real estate market in Aboite Township.

The home, located at 14318 Aboite Center Road, is known as the 1883 Schoolhouse. It was apart of the Aboite Township Schools, covering District 4 of eight districts. The schoolhouse was built by J.F. Wing & Co. in 1883 and called the Cory School, named after the man who sold the land to Aboite Township, John Cory. Students attended class there until 1938.

The vacant schoolhouse would end up under the ownership of John Popp. According to the current owner, Eric Vanstrom, Popp bought the schoolhouse and surrounding land in hopes of preserving the school because his grandfather had taught there in the early 1900s. He did not have immediate plans to sell when the Vanstorm family was looking for homes around the area.

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE DISCOVERED: Without seeing a single deer, one Siouxland man had the most memorable time after finding a single bottle.

Ankeny’s Ross Bruns was hoping for a memorable hunt, along the shores of Saylorville Lake near Des Moines.

Most memorable, you might be asking? How could that be?



The answer is found a couple of hundred miles away in the Spirit Lake dining room of Janet Otto and the stacks of binders her late husband Jim, the father of four kids, cataloged beginning in 1976.

