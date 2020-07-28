Newsfeed Now: Second stimulus checks; Couple shows it’s never too late for love

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Senate Republicans’ coronavirus relief plan backed by the White House contains $1.75 billion for rebuilding the FBI’s headquarters in Washington. Washington reporter Morgan Wright reports.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with reporters about the coronavirus relief package negotiations, at the White House, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Other stories in today’s show:

OFFICERS SAVE 3-YEAR-OLD: Two Pensacola Police Officers are credited for saving a three-year-old who was found unresponsive floating in a swimming pool. WKRG’s Cody Long reports.

BUYING A LAMBO: A Florida man has been charged with obtaining $3.9 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans and using it to buy a sports car and other luxury items in Miami Beach.

A logo of the carmaker is displayedon a Lamborghini sport car parked on May 7, 2013 in front of Milan’s Sforza castle in Milan on the eve of the first leg of a 1,200km Grand Tour through Italy to mark the 50th anniversary of the carmaker. Over 1,200 km of Italian countryside will form the backdrop for hundreds of Lamborghinis, from unforgettable historic GTs to the latest futuristic supercars, which will arrive from every part of the globe and parade through the most beautiful cities in Italy until May 11 when they will reach their final destination, Bologna. (OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

LOVE STORY: Jim Stephens and Connie Dorn never thought they would find love again after losing their longtime spouses. They met at Covenant Village Senior Living Center in northwest Grand Rapids. Like other love stories, theirs started out as a friendship. WOOD’s Teresa Weakley reports.

