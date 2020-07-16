Newsfeed Now: Second stimulus check?; 4-year-old gets garbage-themed birthday party

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Barack Obama and Bill Gates were among the notable figures whose Twitter accounts were hacked Wednesday in an apparent digital currency scam.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

STIMULUS WATCH: It’s been months since Congress passed a coronavirus relief package and as we’re seeing another spike in COVID cases, negotiations over a new package are heating up. Washington reporter Joe Khalil reports.

(Getty)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GOVERNOR GETS COVID: One day after Oklahoma saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced that he has tested positive for the virus.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has tested positive for COVID-19.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

POOL MIRACLE: Water safety has a whole new meaning for one Texas family after almost losing their 3-year-old son. KFDX’s Lauren Linville reports.

Water safety has a whole new meaning for one Holliday family after almost losing their 3-year-old son.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

GARBAGE BIRTHDAY PARTY: Addie Fazio didn’t ask for presents for her 4th birthday, instead, she asked for garbage. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.