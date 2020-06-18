1  of  74
Newsfeed Now: SCOTUS rules on DACA; Sister gives brother the ultimate surprise

Posted: / Updated:

(KARK/NEXSTAR) — The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, better known as DACA, was illegally rescinded by the Trump Administration.

FILE – In this Nov. 12, 2019, file photo people rally outside the Supreme Court as oral arguments are heard in the case of President Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA), at the Supreme Court in Washington. DACA recipients are assuming a prominent role in the presidential campaign, working to get others to vote, even though they cannot cast ballots themselves, and becoming leaders in the Democratic campaigns of Bernie Sanders and Tom Steyer as well as get-out-the-vote organizations. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

MURDER CHARGES FILED:  As Rayshard Brooks lay dying in a Wendy’s parking lot, prosecutors say the Atlanta police officer who shot him in the back kicked him and didn’t give him medical attention for more than two minutes.

Rayshard Brooks and Garrett Rolfe
Rayshard Brooks and Garrett Rolfe

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ONE-ON-ONE INTERVIEW: President Trump says he’ll support the GOP police reform bill introduced Wednesday morning by Republican Senator Tim Scott. And he says he’s not afraid of a second wave of COVID-19. Washington reporter Anna Wiernicki has the one-on-one interview.

Pres. Donald Trump talks to Anna Wiernicki at the White House on Wednesday, June 17 (Nexstar)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

A SISTER SURPRISE: Like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic, Alyssa Hudler felt like her life was on pause. She felt compelled to do something memorable, something epic. WDAF’s Pat McGonigle reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

ZIP LINE CHICKEN: When you zip in for fried chicken, now your fried chicken zips out to you. WGNO’s Bill Wood reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

