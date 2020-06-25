Live Now
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Newsfeed Now: Sahara dust cloud hits US; Mississippi flag debate

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Saharan dust plumes crossing the Atlantic Ocean have made their way to the U.S. coast line. KARK meteorologist Hayden Nix joins the discussion.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

FLAG DEBATE: Momentum is building to change Mississippi’s state flag as the legislative session is winding down at the State Capitol. WJTV’s Andrew Harrison joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

POLICE REFORM: As protests continue across the country, Senate Democrats blocked the Republican police reform bill Wednesday. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure reports.

The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. (August 2019)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

HATE CRIME BILL: A new hate crime bill to protect Georgians now sits on Governor Brian Kemp’s desk. If signed into law, the bill would add jail time and heftier fines for convicted offenders who commit crimes based on race, religion, gender or orientation. Atlanta reporter Archith Seshadri reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEYOND THE BADGE: In Ohio, Wendy Brown says someone called the cops on her children for playing in the street. When the officers arrived, they joined the game. WJW’s Jennifer Jordan reports.

(Photo courtesy Shaker Heights police/WJW photo)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

