Dr. Fauci testifies at a fraught time for US pandemic response
Newsfeed Now: NASCAR shows support for Bubba Wallace; ‘Islam attack’ ad causing concerns

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) –  After another weather delay, the GEICO 500 finally had a winner, the focus was on Bubba Wallace, who came in 14th. WIAT’s Conan Gasque joins the conversation.

Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 Victory Junction Chevrolet, is embraced by team owner, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty prior to the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on June 22, 2020 in Talladega, Alabama. A noose was found in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway a week after the organization banned the Confederate flag at its facilities. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Other stories in today’s show:

COPS SPEAK OUT: A viral video of a police officer and protester goes viral. The video shows a protester on the ground with his prosthetic legs next to him. The man is in apparent distress and another protester is calling for help. Columbus Police are sharing a different side of the story. WCMH’s Kristine Varkony reports.

ATTACK AD: A newspaper ad, prophesying an attack on Nashville at the hands of Muslims has caused damage that cannot be undone, according to local Islamic leaders. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

Full page that ran in the Sunday edition of The Tennessean (Source: WKRN)

