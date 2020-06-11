1  of  74
Newsfeed Now: Monuments beheaded; Massive beehive removal goes viral

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration will “not even consider” changing the name of any of the 10 Army bases that are named for Confederate Army officers. Two days earlier, Defense Secretary Mark Esper indicated that he was open to a broad discussion of such changes.

President Trump waves to journalists as he returns to the White House after posing for photographs in front of St. John's Episcopal Church. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
President Trump waves to journalists as he returns to the White House after posing for photographs in front of St. John's Episcopal Church. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

MONUMENTS BEHEADED: Portsmouth’s historic Confederate monument was severely damaged Wednesday night at the hands of demonstrators, upset with city council’s timeline to relocate it. WAVY’s Brett Hall joins the conversation.

A man carries the broken off head of a Confederate soldier on Portsmouth’s monument. (WAVY/Brett Hall)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

MAYOR IN HOT WATER: In a recent Facebook post about race, an account belonging to the mayor of Woodcreek, Texas, in Hays County said the Black Lives Matter movement is a “threat to our lives.” KXAN’s Tahera Rahman reports.

Gloria Whitehead (Facebook)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

MASSIVE BEEHIVE: The removal of a massive beehive is making its rounds on the internet.David Glover with Bee Rescue and Removal made the removal at a historic house, set to be remodeled in Whiteville, Tennessee. WREG’s Shay Arthur reports.

More than 30 feet of combs were removed from a historic home in Whiteville last week. About 35,000-40,000 bees, including two queens from two different colonies have been safely relocated to a local farm. The Bartlett Bee Whisperer did the removal.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CANOE RESCUE: When the weather gets bad, it’s good go know a guy with a canoe. A guy like Dan Crowley who came to the rescue of a lady he never knew until his street flooded. WGNO’s Bill Wood shares the story.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

