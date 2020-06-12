Newsfeed Now: Deadly shooting in California; Man fights gator to save dog

1  of  74
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Three officers were wounded and a suspect is down in the second active shooter situation in Paso Robles, California in two days. KSEE’s Mederios Babb talks about the investigation.

Other stories in today’s show:

LOUNGING COPS: Several Chicago police officers were captured on video relaxing inside the recently-burglarized office of Congressman Bobby Rush while nearby businesses were looted, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Thursday. WGN’s Gaynor Hall reports.

MAN FIGHTS OFF GATOR: Trent Tweddale and his dog Loki are recovering after a Monday morning walk on their Wesley Chapel farm turned vicious. According to Tweddale, a nearly 13-foot gator grabbed his 6-year-old rescue pup and pulled him into the water. Tweddale, a former Army staff sergeant, quickly reacted. WFLA’s Sarafina Brooks shares the story.

EMOTIONAL MESSAGE: An emotional video posted by a Tennessee police officer sheds light on the struggle many officers across the country are dealing with in today’s environment. WKRN’s Josh Breslow joins the conversation.

Winchester Police Officer Dustin Elliott (Courtesy: Winchester Police Department)

MOM-TO-BE RESCUED: In the middle of an an ambulance.In the middle of a storm more powerful for New Orleans than Tropical Storm Cristobal. A Louisiana mom-to-be, a 30-year-old beautician is ready now to have her new baby. WGNO’s Bill Wood gets the scoop from the mom’s sister.

