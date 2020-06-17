Newsfeed Now: Aunt Jemima brand to change name; Team kneels during national anthem

1  of  2
Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Quaker Oats announced Wednesday it will remove the name and image of the Aunt Jemima brand of syrup and pancake mix.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

TAKING ON POLICE REFORM: The US Senate held its first police reform hearing following the death of George Floyd. Washington reporter Jessi Turnure joins the conversation.

(Photo by Thomas Kronsteiner/Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY: Virginia will not enter Phase Three of its reopening plan at the end of the week, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday, but some state employees will have the day off for Juneteenth after the governor announced he would propose making the day an official holiday. WRIC’s John Rogers joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

PUSHING FOR PEACE: An 8-year-old Kansas City girl is asking for peace in her city. She was randomly shot one year ago while riding in a car. Now, she and her mother say they want to see an end to violent crime. WDAF’s Sherae Honeycutt reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

