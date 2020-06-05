1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Newsfeed Now: A bat-wielding grandma; Oklahoma news crew becomes heroes

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The tenor of the protests set off by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police has taken a turn from the explosive anger that has fueled the setting of fires, breaking of windows and other violence to a quiet, yet more forceful, grassroots call for more to be done to address racial injustice.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo (R) kneels as the remains of George Floyd are taken to a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by kerem yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

BAT-WIELDING GRANDMA: The bat-brandishing senior citizen who faced off with marchers in East Grand Rapids Wednesday evening said she has no regrets. WOOD’s Susan Sample reports.

This still image from courtesy shows Karla Anderson confront protester with a bat on June 3, 2020.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

TRACKING CRISTOBAL: Cristobal remains weak as a tropical depression this morning with wind speeds at 35 mph. Cristobal has started its track northward towards the U.S. Gulf Coast where it will begin to pick up speed and reorganize over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart breaks down the latest track.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

BEYOND THE NEWS: After a man became lost while floating along a Shawnee river , the KFOR Chopper 4 news crew spotted him and was able to pull him to safety as they waited for authorities to arrive. Steve Johnson joins the conversation.

The KFOR Chopper 4 crew rescued 34-year-old David Stokes, an amputee stranded in an Oklahoma river.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss