RPD Chief Singletary holds press conference after violent weekend with 10 shootings
Newsfeed Now: 4th of July party goes viral; Tracking Bruno the Bear

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – A video showing hundreds of people partying in Diamond Lake, near the Michigan-Indiana boarder Saturday, has gone viral. WOOD’s Donovan Long reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

RECORD CASE NUMBERS: Florida reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, pushing the state over the 200,000-case threshold. WFLA’s Alexis Pastore joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

CAR RESCUE: The drama unfolded along a Kansas highway after two men are nearly sideswiped by a vehicle they believe is operated by a drunk driver. The two men couldn’t have guessed what would happen next and what they would find out about the driver. KSNW’s Gwyn Bevel joins the conversation.

For the story: CLICK HERE.

BRUNO THE BEAR: A bear migrating from Wisconsin to Missouri has nearly 150,000 Facebook fans following his trip through the Midwest. KTVI’s Katherine Hessel reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

A FRIENDSHIP TO REMEMBER: Genia Kay Meyer brings a bottle every morning for her one patient, a downed calf named Cupcake. Genia’s husband, Tim, helps out too. But the nurse spending the most time with Cupcake, virtually every minute, is Bo, a puppy not even a year old himself, but a true friend in the making. KFOR’s Galen Culver reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

