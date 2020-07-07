1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

‘My buddy Jeff needs a kidney’; Colorado man searches for kidney donor for himself with help from his pup

by: Rachel Skytta

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Drivers in Denver may notice a sweet face looking down from billboards across the metro.

Cooper, the three-year-old Goldendoodle, belongs to Jeff Cohn who is currently searching for a kidney donor.

“One year ago, I wasn’t feeling well and I went to the doctor and he said, ‘My goodness, you look bloated and you have gained weight,'” said Cohn.

Cohn learned he had End Stage Kidney Disease.

He’s been on dialysis since the diagnosis and is currently waiting for a kidney.

The owner of a marketing and PR firm, Cohn says he wanted to use his resources to help get the word out about his health situation.

“We thought between having a website and a Facebook page and then having some exposure beyond that we might just find a donor,” said Cohn.

Two companies offered to donate 20 billboards to the campaign.

Eventually, Cohn came up with the idea to make his dog, Cooper the face of the campaign. The billboards show Cooper’s face with the words, “My buddy Jeff needs a kidney. Can you help?”

“When I got him three years ago I kept thinking I really want to put you in an ad. Who would have known that it would have been for me and my own life and health,” said Cohn.

Cohn says the campaign isn’t just about finding himself a kidney, but also about inspiring others in search of a kidney to be creative and to ask for help.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to just say ‘Oh, I’ll wait seven years for a donated kidney,’ which is what it is in Colorado. I think you have to take it on and see what you can do,” said Cohn.

Anyone interested in donating can fill out of a form through Centura Transplant at Porter Adventist Hospital.

More information on Cohn’s campaign is available here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

