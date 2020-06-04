Live Now
Moving from outrage to creativity: Oklahoma musicians,producers write songs to fight racial injustice

by: Galen Culver

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — It is a spontaneous response to the on-camera death of a black man at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

This kind of protest took place around the world and here in Oklahoma over the weekend and beyond.

The overwhelming cry for justice and change is evident in volume; in signs, marches, and even in music.

War Mothershed is an Oklahoma-based rap artist who is working with a small group of other musicians and producers.

Most of them were on the streets of their city over the weekend to protest. However, they also felt inspired to quickly turn those feelings into something more.

“My goal with my music is to give a voice to the voiceless,” he said.

One of War’s latest is called, ‘Racism and Color.’

“As long as we come together on what really matters most, at the end of the day, we can all be family,” he continued.

Each of these artists, War, producer Herbert Hardman, and photographer Ce Locke share the same experiences of being unfairly treated because of their skin color.

War’s father, Elijah, and two other people were murdered in their home early last year.

“It really takes away from your sense of security,” says Mothershed of his father’s sudden death.

Each of them, however, feels a need to channel their passion through their music.

“Art has power,” argues Hardman. “Words have power. Music has power. Platforms have power.”

Locke continues, “You know we can’t control what cops do in Minnesota, but we can control how we react to it here in Oklahoma.”

From speaking truth to writing and signing it too, artists have always turned strong feelings into work on canvas or vinyl.

The best examples help create actual change.

If you’re interested in hearing more of War Mothershed’s music, visit his Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.

For more of Ce Locke’s work, visit YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram.

‘Is This a Great State or What?’ is sponsored by WEOKIE.

