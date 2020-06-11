1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Massive beehive removal from Tennessee house goes viral on social media

Newsfeed Now

by: Shay Arthur

Posted: / Updated:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The removal of a massive beehive is making its rounds on the internet.

David Glover with Bee Rescue and Removal made the removal at a historic house, set to be remodeled in Whiteville, Tennessee.

The heat map of the home looked promising but the actual removal is what led to the massive discovery.

“This is huge,” Glover said. “This is the biggie. This is the big one.”

Glover removed about 30 feet of combs from the home.

“That’s 30 linear feet plus the 15 inches between the studs,” Glover said.

All of the bees, including the queen were safely taken to a local farm.

“As we were finishing up the removal, another swarm of bees moved in and were trying to move into the house,” Glover said. “So, we were able to capture a second queen in the swarm. So, we left with two complete colonies of bees.”

Glover did point out that it is important to understand how crucial bees are to the environment.

“They’re very important,” Glover said. “Not just to our ecosystem because we like honey but for agriculture. In 2018, that was worth about $29 billion of added agriculture just from the pollination services. So, it’s very important that these bees in people’s houses get put back out on farms.”

Glover says if you find a large amount of bees near your home, call the Memphis Area Beekeepers Association and they will pick them up for free.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss