Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner: Indy 500 will only run with fans

1  of  2
Live Now
Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid pandemic and civil unrest
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner: Indy 500 will only run with fans

Newsfeed Now

by: JoJo Gentry

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske says the Indianapolis 500 will only take place with fans.

FOX59 confirmed a report by Robin Miller of RACER Magazine that Penske will only run this year’s Indy 500 with spectators, whether it goes on as scheduled August 23 or if it has to be pushed back to October.

“Trust me, we are going to run it (Indianapolis 500) with fans,” Penske told RACER. “We’re on for fans in August and planning on it and we feel good. It’s still almost three months from now and I think we’ll be okay. But we will run it only with fans.”

The IndyCar GP/NASCAR Xfinity doubleheader and NASCAR Cup Brickyard 400 July 4 weekend at IMS will run without fans.

“We had a plan to go forward with fans on Brickyard weekend, but it just didn’t make sense,” Penske told RACER. “We didn’t want to do anything to impair the Indy 500 and we would have had to be the exception but we decided we couldn’t go early.”

IMS will host a third IndyCar race this season, the Harvest GP on the road course October 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss