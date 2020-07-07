1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Illinois woman charged with battery after dispute with masks, yelling ‘white power’

Newsfeed Now

by: Meghan Dwyer

Posted: / Updated:

McHENRY, Ill. (WGN) – McHenry police have charged a woman with battery after a dispute over masks turned violent at a Home Depot this past weekend.

On Friday afternoon at the McHenry Home Depot, Teri Hill, 54, of McHenry, stopped an employee to ask why more shoppers weren’t being forced to wear their masks. Except she took off her own mask to ask the question.

Another shopper, Sydney Waters, then asked Hill to put her mask back on. Waters said Hill threatened to cough and spit on her.

“I was looking around like ‘woah, OK, we’re not gonna do that.’ It just kept going and going,” Waters said.

A physical altercation between the two women, who are white, happened after Hill said she believes “in white power.”

“What does you being white have to do with you getting your way?” Waters asked. ” Because I’m a white woman and that’s what happens,” Hill countered.

After Waters called her a “racist piece of trash” Hill said “I believe in white power, (expletive) white power.”

Police arrested and charged Hill after the altercation with battery and disorderly conduct.

Waters said she intends to testify against her in court.

“I’m a white person and I feel it’s my responsibility to go and collect other white people who are running around being atrocious,” Waters said. “And if you want to say ‘white power’ in my presence, it’s not stopping there.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss