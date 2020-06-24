1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Drive-in concerts become ‘new normal’ for summer during COVID-19

Newsfeed Now

by: Brooke Reese

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – COVID-19 has hit the music industry hard. But as most summer tours were cancelled or postponed this year, drive-in shows have become an alternative more artists are turning to.

Country stars like Garth Brooks and Brad Paisley have announced they’ll be getting back in front of their fans for socially distanced shows within the coming weeks.

But one local business is taking credit for bringing the idea to Music City. Daddy’s Dogs in the Nations held a concert series like this about a month ago.

“It’s a good ego boost for me. Daddy did it first,” Porter said.

Owner Sean Porter was a road manager and knew a lot of people within the industry that helped him create a lineup and a stage to host the event at his shop.

“Everyone was kind of itching to do something and give back and we made it happen,” Porter said.

The concert series benefited Music Cares, a nonprofit that helps artists with healthcare needs.

Porter said it’s nice to see the music industry starting to come back during the pandemic. As Phase Three allowed for small entertainment venues to reopen for half capacity, he hopes performers will be able to get back into the groove.

“It’s a different experience sitting in your car in the AC listening to the radio than it is feeling the energy next to somebody and being by somebody,” Porter said.

But he says this is the safest way for major artists to perform because of the massive crowds they bring in.

Porter anticipates much of 2020 will operate in the drive-in style, but hopes 2021 will bring more in-person shows back to Music City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss