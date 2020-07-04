1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Bruno the Bear makes it to Missouri on interstate trek

Newsfeed Now

by: Katherine Hessel

Posted: / Updated:

ELSBERRY, Mo. – An Elsberry, Missouri police officer spotted a black bear along a dirt road while patrolling Wednesday night.

It turns out that black bear is Bruno. He was first seen in Wisconsin on May 10, then crossed into Illinois a month later and is now in Missouri.

Along Bruno’s way people have been taking pictures of his journey and posting them in the Facebook group “Keeping Bruno Safe.” The group grew from 300 members to over 27,000 members in less than a week.

Some of the founding members of the group believe its growth could be due to the fact that people are looking for someone or something to cheer on in 2020.

Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation said they learned about Bruno a few days ago. He said if you see him consider yourself lucky, snap a picture, report his location and give him his space. Zarlenga said don’t approach the bear or feed it.

Zarlenga says it’s not uncommon for bears to travel across the state of Missouri. During this time of year young male bears often travel to find their territory and a mate.

Bruno has traveled farther than just across the state. Members of his Facebook group said they are looking into if Bruno is setting a record for the longest migration by a black bear.

So as Bruno moves through the Show-Me State we hope to continue keeping him safe, cheering him on and watching nature take its course.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

