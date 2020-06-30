1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Brawl breaks out in Little Rock restaurant over lack of social distancing

Newsfeed Now

by: Hunter Hoagland

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A video has surfaced online showing a fight at a Little Rock restaurant Saturday night.

Witnesses at Saltgrass Steak House say it all stemmed from an argument over social distancing.

Seth Crews says he and his brother were eating dinner when they heard screams coming from the bar and that’s when he began recording.

“All the restaurant employees were trying to help, they were just in shock like the rest of us,” said Crews.

A police report obtained from the Little Rock Police Department says an employee with Saltgrass Steak House saw the woman wearing the mask in the video tell two others that they were sitting too close. The employee also says that the same woman was purposely coughing on other customers.

Both the report and witnesses indicate the man wearing the U-S-A shirt got even closer, further escalating the situation.

“The guy came up and was touching on his back and giving him a little shove and he just wasn’t taking it and that’s when it all started,” said Crews.

That is when the boyfriend of the woman wearing the mask is seen in the video hitting the other man with a bottle.

Crews’s brother is seen trying to break the argument up.

The two both agree this is something that could have been prevented from the beginning.

“I think if just someone is telling you to stay away from them, you probably shouldn’t get near them, and maybe if you don’t want to get Coronavirus, don’t go to a restaurant,” said Crews.

The county prosecutor says nobody in the video has filed any charges.

Saltgrass Steak House did not respond to our request for comment on their social distancing guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss