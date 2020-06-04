Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Arkansas man delivers donuts to officers during protests

Newsfeed Now

by: Hilary Hunt

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A Facebook post by a Little Rock police officer is taking off on social media after a stranger made an unexpected delivery to multiple cops working during Monday night’s protests.

“I think people need to know they are taken care of and that someone loves them,” says Joe Cline.

You can say kindness is in Joe Cline’s DNA.

“I was just thinking, ‘Who was helping take care of them?” Cline says.

So Monday night, he stopped by a Little Rock donut shop and picked up a few for Little Rock police officers working the protests.

“I just went and bought some donuts down the street and walked and gave them to them,” says Cline.

Little did he know his simple gesture would gain a lot of attention on social media after detective Brittany van Rossum posted.

“I just kind of wanted to share the guy and what he had done,” van Rossum said.

It wasn’t about what was in the brown bag. It was about the message that came with it.

“We had been working a lot of long hours and no days off, and it was just really great to just have someone genuinely care and his smile just kind of warmed you. Just his smile, let alone the act,” van Rossum says.

Proving sometimes it’s the smallest actions can carry the loudest message, a message Cline encourages you to pass on.

“You don’t have to duplicate the way you see other people love,” Cline says. “Make up new ways.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss