Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

10-year-old says age is just a number and hopes she can make a difference in the world

Newsfeed Now

by: Alece Courville

Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY)- In the city of Rayne, 10-year-old Amiyah Jones-Settle is bringing her community together to help spread love and peace to everyone.

Amiyah says she sees what is happening around the world and wanted to host a peaceful rally to show that violence is not the answer to equality.

“It helps the community. We wanted to spread love, equality, peace, and justice,” continues Amiyah.

One rally volunteer, Tekaya Jones, says it is up to young people in their communities to stop the ongoing violence and help adults understand that together we can accomplish a much bigger change.

“We need the voice of a child because this is also confusing to adults. We need the voice of a child to tell us to stop,” Tekaya explains.

Amiyah says age is just a number and anyone can make a difference in the world.

She says she hopes this rally will inspire other children to get involved and help make a difference.

“I hope kids and adults go home with activism and something special,” adds Amiyah.

Law enforcement showed their support for the peaceful rally, encouraging others to follow Amiyah’s example of activism.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss