Zweigle’s announces 29,000 square foot expansion, adding new jobs in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One of Rochester’s most well known companies is growing.

Empire State Development officials say a nearly 30,000 square foot expansion project for Zweigle’s will include the creation of up to 33 new jobs, will support anti-poverty efforts, and retain up to 60 more jobs.

Zweigle’s, a meat manufacturer specializing in hot dog and other “Old World” products, will add 29,000 square feet to its Plymouth Avenue facility.

The project will allow the company to meet the growing demand in markets outside of New York state for its private label and co-packing business.

Zweigle’s had considered moving this operation out of state but committed to staying in the region due to state support.

“Zweigle’s has been an iconic Rochester employer for almost 140 years and the factory on North Plymouth Avenue is a point of neighborhood pride in Northwest Rochester, which is why my administration is happy to support this expansion project,” Mayor Lovely Warren said in a statement.

“Zweigle’s is an iconic food brand in the Finger Lakes Region and Western New York, and their expansion will allow them to meet growing demand and offer their world-class products in markets outside of New York,” said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The project is expected to be completed sometime in the fall of 2022.

Established in Rochester in 1880, Zweigle’s is a 139-year-old, fifth-generation family owned business which is now being run by the original founder’s great-great granddaughter.