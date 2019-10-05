Zumbathon to benefit Hurricane Dorian victims

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Dozens danced the afternoon away on Saturday at the David Gantt Recreation Center to raise money for the people of The Bahamas as they try to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Dorian devastated their communities in early September.

The cost for the Zumbathon was $10 at the door, or a donation of emergency items. Some of those items included flashlights, solar lights, batteries, LED lanterns, Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer, towels, sleeping bags, tents, and personal hygiene supplies.

More than $700 was raised during the event.

Donations will be distributed in person by volunteer Wanda Martinez-Johncox to the Lend a Hand Bahamas and Abundantly Blessed Church in The Bahamas.

For more information and to donate, email PURunidos@gmail.com