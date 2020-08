A large low pressure system is moving through the Great Lakes that is bringing a large amount of moisture to the region. As the low moves slowly north, Rochester and the Finger Lakes will be put in the warm sector. This means humidity and temperatures climbing into the middle 80s to make for a muggy Sunday. The good news here is that we look to be "dry slotted" which means there is a lot of dry air in place aloft. That will help prevent what we previously thought could be a washout of a Sunday. Many will remain dry and may not see more than a drop or two through Sunday evening.

The remnants of this storm system will be leftover Monday with the trailing cold front. That is expected to bring a round of showers and storms Monday. Again though, most of the day will be dry with highs in the lower 80s.