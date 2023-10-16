ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The YWCA of Rochester is partnering with Key Bank to open a new emergency family shelter.

The Key Bank Foundation is providing $200,000 to the YWCA to help acquire and renovate the new location on Ardmore Street.

The 65,000 square foot facility will feature 12 units of emergency housing, along with support services for families.

The YWCA says the need for these services has never been higher.

“Monroe County has seen an increase in families needing placement in emergency housing,” YWCA of Rochester and Monroe County President and CEO Dr. Myra Henry said. “A news report from earlier this year cited that Monroe County has the fourth highest eviction rate in New York State. Many of these evictions directly impact women and families. According to the county’s housing continuum of care and the department of human services, there is a critical need to provide resources and support for unhoused families in our community.”

Once renovations are complete the YWCA will have a total of 19 family units and 13 single units for those in need.