Yudelson defeats Bronson for the Democratic Committee’s designation for assembly seat

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Democratic Committee voted Saturday on their official endorsement for the 138th district New York state assembly seat, the second vote after an initial vote was evenly split between two candidates.

The committee’s democratic designation for the state’s 138th district was between incumbent Harry Bronson and the current chief of staff for Rochester mayor, Alex Yudleson.

Ultimately Yudelson came out on top, winning the county democratic committee’s designation for the state’s138th district.

Just looking at the signs at the Monroe County Democratic Committee’s nominating convention and you can see the controversy surrounding the vote.

According to Nathan VanLoon, council to the democratic party, it all started when a vote for the 138th state assembly seat designation tied, leading to this vote today.

“Bronson and Yudelson were going for the same position and neither one of them crossed the 50 percent threshold and as a result, it goes on to second round where committee leaders get to cast vote,” said Nathan VanLoon, council to the democratic party.

MCDC officials say, the votes were split 49-49 but it’s two absentee votes that are the center of the debate.

According to Harry Bronson, he did get the higher number of votes in that first count, he claims that insider politics are at play.

“It’s disappointing that party leaders are focused on manipulating the system. But I’m not going to get caught up in that. I am going to continue to fight for the families of the greater Rochester area,” said Harry Bronson, (D-138) New York State Assembly.

Alex Yudelson says he is also trying to move forward and believes the process was fair to both candidates.

“It’s the process and if people want to change the rules I am absolutely in favor of changing the rules. But at the end of the day, the voters voted in an incredibly close race. I was honored to win both the majority of committee members and the majority of committees,” said Alex Yudelson,

Saturday’s vote doesn’t mean that Alex Yudelson has won the seat. Yudelson will still face off against Bronson officially to be the democratic candidate for the assembly seat on New York state’s primary day. Voters head to the polls for that primary election on June 23.